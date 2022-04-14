Kenya Digital Token (KDT) Information

The world's first National Digital Token, empowering Kenyan citizens with financial inclusion and supported by the Government of Kenya.

$KDT is a civic digital expression intended to celebrate national identity, technological progress, and shared participation in the future of Kenya. It is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or any form of security or other financial or regulated instrument.

$KDT is a non-political, citizen-led initiative and is not affiliated with any political party, campaign, officeholder, or government agency. $KDT does not represent or promote any political views, agendas, or ideologies, and is not intended to be used for any political purpose or influence.