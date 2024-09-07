KEWL EXCHANGE (KWL) Information

What is KWL? KWL stands as the governance token empowering KEWL Swap. It was officially launched on September 7th, 2024, via a retrospective airdrop, rewarding users who have actively engaged with the protocol by either swapping tokens or providing liquidity.

The KWL token serves as the cornerstone for community governance within the KEWL Swap ecosystem. Token holders are vested with the authority to partake in pivotal decisions, ranging from the allocation of treasury funds to the implementation of future upgrades, all determined through a democratic governance voting system.