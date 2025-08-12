More About KVT

Kinesis Velocity Token Price (KVT)

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Live Price Chart

$787.1
$787.1$787.1
-4.50%1D
Price of Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Today

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) is currently trading at 787.1 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KVT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kinesis Velocity Token Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the KVT to USD price on MEXC.

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Kinesis Velocity Token to USD was $ -37.7755910002589.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kinesis Velocity Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kinesis Velocity Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kinesis Velocity Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -37.7755910002589-4.57%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Kinesis Velocity Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 750.72
$ 825.39
$ 888.83
Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
--
0.00
What is Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT)

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) is a fixed 300,000 limited-supply utility token. A 20% proportionate share of global transaction fees across the entire Kinesis Monetary System is distributed monthly in the physically backed Gold (KAU) and Silver (KAG) digital currencies to KVT holders. The KVT is a token hosted on the Stellar blockchain, offering low-cost transactions when transferring assets and widespread compatibility with wallets and services. KVT aligns long-term holder incentives with platform growth. As adoption and transaction volumes increase across the Kinesis ecosystem, the share of fee revenue distributed to KVT holders is based on platform activity.

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Resource

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KVT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT)

