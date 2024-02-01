Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Information

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) is a fixed 300,000 limited-supply utility token. A 20% proportionate share of global transaction fees across the entire Kinesis Monetary System is distributed monthly in the physically backed Gold (KAU) and Silver (KAG) digital currencies to KVT holders.

The KVT is a token hosted on the Stellar blockchain, offering low-cost transactions when transferring assets and widespread compatibility with wallets and services.

KVT aligns long-term holder incentives with platform growth. As adoption and transaction volumes increase across the Kinesis ecosystem, the share of fee revenue distributed to KVT holders is based on platform activity.

Official Website:
https://kinesis.money/
Whitepaper:
https://kinesis.money/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Kinesis_Blueprint2020_V4.2.pdf

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 300.00K
$ 300.00K$ 300.00K
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 236.17M
$ 236.17M$ 236.17M
All-Time High:
$ 888.83
$ 888.83$ 888.83
All-Time Low:
$ 750.72
$ 750.72$ 750.72
Current Price:
$ 787.23
$ 787.23$ 787.23

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KVT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KVT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand KVT's tokenomics, explore KVT token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.