Discover key insights into Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) Information

Kinesis Velocity Token (KVT) is a fixed 300,000 limited-supply utility token. A 20% proportionate share of global transaction fees across the entire Kinesis Monetary System is distributed monthly in the physically backed Gold (KAU) and Silver (KAG) digital currencies to KVT holders.

The KVT is a token hosted on the Stellar blockchain, offering low-cost transactions when transferring assets and widespread compatibility with wallets and services.

KVT aligns long-term holder incentives with platform growth. As adoption and transaction volumes increase across the Kinesis ecosystem, the share of fee revenue distributed to KVT holders is based on platform activity.