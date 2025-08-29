Kingnet AI (KNET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00248786 $ 0.00248786 $ 0.00248786 24H Low $ 0.00592579 $ 0.00592579 $ 0.00592579 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00248786$ 0.00248786 $ 0.00248786 24H High $ 0.00592579$ 0.00592579 $ 0.00592579 All Time High $ 0.02019498$ 0.02019498 $ 0.02019498 Lowest Price $ 0.00199842$ 0.00199842 $ 0.00199842 Price Change (1H) -2.19% Price Change (1D) +58.96% Price Change (7D) +82.11% Price Change (7D) +82.11%

Kingnet AI (KNET) real-time price is $0.00411797. Over the past 24 hours, KNET traded between a low of $ 0.00248786 and a high of $ 0.00592579, showing active market volatility. KNET's all-time high price is $ 0.02019498, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00199842.

In terms of short-term performance, KNET has changed by -2.19% over the past hour, +58.96% over 24 hours, and +82.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kingnet AI (KNET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.12M$ 4.12M $ 4.12M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 999,977,657.42 999,977,657.42 999,977,657.42

The current Market Cap of Kingnet AI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KNET is 0.00, with a total supply of 999977657.42. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.12M.