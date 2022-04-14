Kissan (KSN) Tokenomics
KSN Is a Blockchain-Based Operating System That Allows You to Create Decentralized Applications
Welcome to the KISSAN Global Network world of Decentralized market, KSN gives you greater choices, independence, and opportunities. We are here to help you with your journey of million of dreams.
We are launching our crypto and digital asset with solutions of distributed technology in forex, Blockchain, and eCommerce business. KISSAN Global Network or KSN token is the first token in the Blockchain market having an existing community. It is a decentralized multi-utility token that can be used in every industry services insight decentralized crypto payment gateway. We aim at changing this by leveraging the combination of blockchain scaling, developer platform and tools, and a rabid focus on user experience.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kissan (KSN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KSN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KSN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
