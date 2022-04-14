Kissan (KSN) Information

KSN Is a Blockchain-Based Operating System That Allows You to Create Decentralized Applications

Welcome to the KISSAN Global Network world of Decentralized market, KSN gives you greater choices, independence, and opportunities. We are here to help you with your journey of million of dreams.

We are launching our crypto and digital asset with solutions of distributed technology in forex, Blockchain, and eCommerce business. KISSAN Global Network or KSN token is the first token in the Blockchain market having an existing community. It is a decentralized multi-utility token that can be used in every industry services insight decentralized crypto payment gateway. We aim at changing this by leveraging the combination of blockchain scaling, developer platform and tools, and a rabid focus on user experience.