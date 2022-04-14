KITTI (KITTI) Information

$Kitti token is a meme and community token at once running on Solana Blockchain. Why only dogs should have fun? The era of dogs is ending and the era of cats is about to begin.

All meme tokens that have recently launched did not delivered anything. Lots of noise, lots of hype but only to fill pockets of their owners.

What did other meme tokens provide their community and early contributors?

$Kitti token is the very first community token for the people. No hidden transfers, no insane allocation to team members or influencers. All $Kitti tokens will be transparently stored, tagged and the main wallet will be managed by multisig.