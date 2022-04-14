Knight War Spirits (KWS) Tokenomics
Knight War The Holy Trio is an upcoming Play-to-earn game in the style of the Idle Defense Genre, built on Binance Smart Chain and later on Polygon Layer-2 Solution to utilize both platforms' low fees, large user base and fast transaction Speed.
The game aims to be fun with simple mechanics, unlike other blockchain games with extended features. We target the most average gamers and all crypto enthusiasts. We specialise in the game genre that entertains and helps people relax rather than other genres, requiring more brain power from gamers to solve puzzles. We believe that in this busy and pressured world, people should be rewarded for taking some time off and relaxing.
Understanding the tokenomics of Knight War Spirits (KWS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KWS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KWS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.