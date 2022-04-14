Knight War Spirits (KWS) Information

Knight War The Holy Trio is an upcoming Play-to-earn game in the style of the Idle Defense Genre, built on Binance Smart Chain and later on Polygon Layer-2 Solution to utilize both platforms' low fees, large user base and fast transaction Speed.

The game aims to be fun with simple mechanics, unlike other blockchain games with extended features. We target the most average gamers and all crypto enthusiasts. We specialise in the game genre that entertains and helps people relax rather than other genres, requiring more brain power from gamers to solve puzzles. We believe that in this busy and pressured world, people should be rewarded for taking some time off and relaxing.