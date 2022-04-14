Kobe (KOBE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kobe (KOBE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kobe (KOBE) Information Kobe (KOBE) is an ERC-20 meme coin on the Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. It is inspired by a Shiba Inu dog named Kobe, known for viral content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube featuring her playful attitude and luxurious lifestyle. The project focuses on community engagement and speculative trading, with no current utility. Liquidity is provided on Uniswap V2 and locked for one month, with contract ownership renounced to promote transparency. Kobe maintains an online presence through its website, Telegram group, Twitter account, and social media channels dedicated to the dog's content. Official Website: https://kobetheshiba.com/ Buy KOBE Now!

Kobe (KOBE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kobe (KOBE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 404.82K $ 404.82K $ 404.82K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 404.82K $ 404.82K $ 404.82K All-Time High: $ 0.01152741 $ 0.01152741 $ 0.01152741 All-Time Low: $ 0.00040482 $ 0.00040482 $ 0.00040482 Current Price: $ 0.00040482 $ 0.00040482 $ 0.00040482 Learn more about Kobe (KOBE) price

Kobe (KOBE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kobe (KOBE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOBE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOBE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOBE's tokenomics, explore KOBE token's live price!

