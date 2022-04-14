Krypto Fraxtal Chicken (KFC) Tokenomics
Krypto Fraxtal Chicken (KFC) Information
Krypto Fraxtal Chicken, the first meme coin crafted specifically for the Frax community. Everyone in Fraxtal community is familiar with the concept of "Chicken", and we aimed to channel this shared understanding into the creation of KFC.
The goal with KFC is to bring a fun and equitable launch mechanism to the Frax community, creating a meme coin that truly belongs to and resonates with our members. KFC is more than just a token, it's a symbol of our collective humor, spirit, and unity.
Join us in embracing KFC
Krypto Fraxtal Chicken (KFC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Krypto Fraxtal Chicken (KFC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Krypto Fraxtal Chicken (KFC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KFC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KFC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
KFC Price Prediction
Want to know where KFC might be heading? Our KFC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.