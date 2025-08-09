KTON Price (KTON)
KTON (KTON) is currently trading at 3.18 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KTON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KTON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KTON price information.
During today, the price change of KTON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KTON to USD was $ +0.4300838700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KTON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KTON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.4300838700
|+13.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KTON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-10.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KTON is a liquid staking protocol built on the TON blockchain, designed to address the need for liquidity while maintaining staking rewards. It allows users to stake Toncoins and receive $KTON tokens that represent ownership of the staked assets. These tokens accrue staking rewards over time and remain transferable and usable within the TON ecosystem, such as trading, collateralization, and participation in DeFi applications. KTON uses TonCore's LSt smart contract V2, which is the most advanced liquid staking standard, allowing for robust security and risk control. Key features include 48-hour security isolation period, granular role management, dynamic liquidity allocation between validation rounds, and anti-rug pull mechanism.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
