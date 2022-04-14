KuKu (KUKU) Information

What is the project about?

KuKu is the biggest innovation of memecoin on the ETH common chain. the little dinosaur, and I'm the memecoin with the most 0 so far. The first token to apply for Guinness World Records.

What makes your project unique?

KUKU is a biggest innovation of memecoin on the ETH common chain.. It is inspired by the famous Ethereum , but will soon expand to a much larger project and product.