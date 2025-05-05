Kunji Finance Price (KNJ)
The live price of Kunji Finance (KNJ) today is 0.02524429 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.11M USD. KNJ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kunji Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kunji Finance price change within the day is +11.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 44.01M USD
During today, the price change of Kunji Finance to USD was $ +0.00260967.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kunji Finance to USD was $ +0.0078744564.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kunji Finance to USD was $ +0.0080430958.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kunji Finance to USD was $ +0.00625198951535009.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00260967
|+11.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0078744564
|+31.19%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0080430958
|+31.86%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00625198951535009
|+32.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kunji Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-15.55%
+11.53%
+30.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Kunji Finance is a decentralized platform that connects asset managers with liquidity providers; allowing those asset managers to leverage their skills with access to further capital while generating trading-based profit opportunities for capital providers. The asset management services can be based on discretionary investment theses that run long and short strategies created by asset managers on the platform, enabling the creation of "hedge funds" for retail investors without any regulatory ambiguity. The active portfolio management is made possible through a unique Synchronised Investment Strategy Orchestration (SISO) mechanism, which allows users to deposit any amount and exit at any time they wish as there is no lock-in or minimum investment required. What makes your project unique? Kunji Finance enables discretionary strategies in a non-custodial way History of your project. We have launched our beta for our early adopters. We will open the platform for public very soon. What’s next for your project? We have planned our IDO this month which will be followed by exchange listing. What can your token be used for? KNJ is the governance token
|1 KNJ to VND
₫664.30349135
|1 KNJ to AUD
A$0.0388762066
|1 KNJ to GBP
￡0.0189332175
|1 KNJ to EUR
€0.0222149752
|1 KNJ to USD
$0.02524429
|1 KNJ to MYR
RM0.1077931183
|1 KNJ to TRY
₺0.9716527221
|1 KNJ to JPY
¥3.6541109775
|1 KNJ to RUB
₽2.0935089697
|1 KNJ to INR
₹2.1336473908
|1 KNJ to IDR
Rp413.8407534576
|1 KNJ to KRW
₩35.3561428024
|1 KNJ to PHP
₱1.401058095
|1 KNJ to EGP
￡E.1.2808952746
|1 KNJ to BRL
R$0.1426302385
|1 KNJ to CAD
C$0.0348371202
|1 KNJ to BDT
৳3.077278951
|1 KNJ to NGN
₦40.5854974759
|1 KNJ to UAH
₴1.050162464
|1 KNJ to VES
Bs2.22149752
|1 KNJ to PKR
Rs7.1168702368
|1 KNJ to KZT
₸13.0730080194
|1 KNJ to THB
฿0.835585999
|1 KNJ to TWD
NT$0.7752521459
|1 KNJ to AED
د.إ0.0926465443
|1 KNJ to CHF
Fr0.0207003178
|1 KNJ to HKD
HK$0.1956432475
|1 KNJ to MAD
.د.م0.2337621254
|1 KNJ to MXN
$0.4942831982