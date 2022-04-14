Kunji Finance (KNJ) Information

What is the project about? Kunji Finance is a decentralized platform that connects asset managers with liquidity providers; allowing those asset managers to leverage their skills with access to further capital while generating trading-based profit opportunities for capital providers. The asset management services can be based on discretionary investment theses that run long and short strategies created by asset managers on the platform, enabling the creation of "hedge funds" for retail investors without any regulatory ambiguity. The active portfolio management is made possible through a unique Synchronised Investment Strategy Orchestration (SISO) mechanism, which allows users to deposit any amount and exit at any time they wish as there is no lock-in or minimum investment required.

What makes your project unique? Kunji Finance enables discretionary strategies in a non-custodial way

History of your project. We have launched our beta for our early adopters. We will open the platform for public very soon.

What’s next for your project? We have planned our IDO this month which will be followed by exchange listing.

What can your token be used for? KNJ is the governance token