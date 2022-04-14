Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Information Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) lets users participate in governance and earn protocol fees without locking tokens, representing the staked amount of a cryptocurrency on a Proof of Stake blockchain. Built on the Sei Network, Kura is a decentralized exchange (DEX) for spot trading and liquidity provision across multiple AMM curves with concentrated liquidity by default. Powered by an x(3,3) model, it offers flexible locking, liquid voting, and emissions-based incentives, allowing holders to convert KURA to xKURA to participate in governance, direct emissions, and earn 100% of protocol rewards including trading fees, voting incentives, and PvP rebase rewards. Official Website: https://kuraswap.org/ Whitepaper: https://kuraswap.gitbook.io/docs/

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.89K Total Supply: $ 33.40K Circulating Supply: $ 33.40K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.89K All-Time High: $ 0.75164 All-Time Low: $ 0.650483 Current Price: $ 0.685207

Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kura Liquid Staking Token (K33) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of K33 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many K33 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

