Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) Information

The golden age of the samurai, 14th century feudal Japan. Kusunoki Samurai is a metaverse action-adventure open world game where you, the samurai, will journey through the four realms: the Earthly Realm, the Otherworld, the Underworld and Heaven. Each realm will present a set path to explore and pursue, following the story of a unique samurai. It is here you will encounter battles, trials, and tribulations across these realms. Progression through the realms will present the opportunity for you, the player, to earn and collect valuable rewards to become the most revered samurai in the world of Kusunoki Samurai.