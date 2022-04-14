Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) Tokenomics
The golden age of the samurai, 14th century feudal Japan. Kusunoki Samurai is a metaverse action-adventure open world game where you, the samurai, will journey through the four realms: the Earthly Realm, the Otherworld, the Underworld and Heaven. Each realm will present a set path to explore and pursue, following the story of a unique samurai. It is here you will encounter battles, trials, and tribulations across these realms. Progression through the realms will present the opportunity for you, the player, to earn and collect valuable rewards to become the most revered samurai in the world of Kusunoki Samurai.
Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KUSUNOKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KUSUNOKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.