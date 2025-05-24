KuSwap Price (KUS)
The live price of KuSwap (KUS) today is 0.00409314 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KuSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.15 USD
- KuSwap price change within the day is +0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of KuSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KuSwap to USD was $ -0.0003950768.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KuSwap to USD was $ -0.0011103612.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KuSwap to USD was $ -0.002004708682962259.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003950768
|-9.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011103612
|-27.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002004708682962259
|-32.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of KuSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-3.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
First Kucoin Community Chain DEX
|1 KUS to VND
₫104.95220274
|1 KUS to AUD
A$0.0062625042
|1 KUS to GBP
￡0.0029879922
|1 KUS to EUR
€0.0035610318
|1 KUS to USD
$0.00409314
|1 KUS to MYR
RM0.0173139822
|1 KUS to TRY
₺0.1591412832
|1 KUS to JPY
¥0.583477107
|1 KUS to RUB
₽0.3252818358
|1 KUS to INR
₹0.3482034198
|1 KUS to IDR
Rp66.0183778542
|1 KUS to KRW
₩5.5917204168
|1 KUS to PHP
₱0.2265143676
|1 KUS to EGP
￡E.0.2041658232
|1 KUS to BRL
R$0.0230853096
|1 KUS to CAD
C$0.0056076018
|1 KUS to BDT
৳0.4987081776
|1 KUS to NGN
₦6.5073558348
|1 KUS to UAH
₴0.1699471728
|1 KUS to VES
Bs0.38475516
|1 KUS to PKR
Rs1.1539380288
|1 KUS to KZT
₸2.09364111
|1 KUS to THB
฿0.1329451872
|1 KUS to TWD
NT$0.1226714058
|1 KUS to AED
د.إ0.0150218238
|1 KUS to CHF
Fr0.0033563748
|1 KUS to HKD
HK$0.0320492862
|1 KUS to MAD
.د.م0.0376159566
|1 KUS to MXN
$0.0787520136