L2 Token Logo

L2 Token Price (L2T)

Unlisted

1 L2T to USD Live Price:

$0.077885
-22.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
L2 Token (L2T) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-13 10:02:19 (UTC+8)

L2 Token (L2T) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.077423
24H Low
$ 0.104024
24H High

$ 0.077423
$ 0.104024
$ 0.104024
$ 0.078273
-2.06%

-22.92%

--

--

L2 Token (L2T) real-time price is $0.077904. Over the past 24 hours, L2T traded between a low of $ 0.077423 and a high of $ 0.104024, showing active market volatility. L2T's all-time high price is $ 0.104024, while its all-time low price is $ 0.078273.

In terms of short-term performance, L2T has changed by -2.06% over the past hour, -22.92% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

L2 Token (L2T) Market Information

$ 0.00
--
$ 6.54M
$ 6.54M$ 6.54M

0.00
84,000,103.20956606
The current Market Cap of L2 Token is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of L2T is 0.00, with a total supply of 84000103.20956606. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.54M.

L2 Token (L2T) Price History USD

During today, the price change of L2 Token to USD was $ -0.02317567734689983.
In the past 30 days, the price change of L2 Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of L2 Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of L2 Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.02317567734689983-22.92%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is L2 Token (L2T)

L2T (L2 Token) is the reward token for the zkBTC eco-system. All the bridge fee is collected and managed in a smart contract called Fee Pool, which is evenly shared among all L2T holders. Users may claim zkBTC from Fee Pool with L2T. The zkBTC/L2T ratios within Fee Pool is expected to rise over time as long as users keep bridging.

L2 Token (L2T) Resource

L2 Token Price Prediction (USD)

L2T to Local Currencies

L2 Token (L2T) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About L2 Token (L2T)

How much is L2 Token (L2T) worth today?
The live L2T price in USD is 0.077904 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current L2T to USD price?
The current price of L2T to USD is $ 0.077904. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of L2 Token?
The market cap for L2T is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of L2T?
The circulating supply of L2T is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of L2T?
L2T achieved an ATH price of 0.104024 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of L2T?
L2T saw an ATL price of 0.078273 USD.
What is the trading volume of L2T?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for L2T is -- USD.
Will L2T go higher this year?
L2T might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out L2T price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
L2 Token (L2T) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-12 17:13:00Industry Updates
SOL and BNB Market Caps Both Reach New All-Time Highs, Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Rises to $4.117 Trillion
09-12 16:35:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index maintains 90-day high, today rising to 66
09-12 11:52:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin briefly breaks through $116,000, Ethereum breaks through $4,500, SOL breaks through $230
09-12 11:44:00Industry Updates
Galaxy Digital CEO: Market is Entering "SOL Season," Market Momentum and Regulatory Signals Favor Solana Development
09-12 10:11:00Industry Updates
REX-Osprey DOGE ETF Delayed Again to Mid-Next Week
09-11 22:05:00Industry Updates
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.