L2T (L2 Token) is the reward token for the zkBTC eco-system. All the bridge fee is collected and managed in a smart contract called Fee Pool, which is evenly shared among all L2T holders. Users may claim zkBTC from Fee Pool with L2T. The zkBTC/L2T ratios within Fee Pool is expected to rise over time as long as users keep bridging.
L2 Token (L2T) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of L2 Token (L2T) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of L2T tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many L2T tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
