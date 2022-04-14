Lair Staked KAIA (STKAIA) Information

Lair is the next generation liquid staking solution built for Kaia KIP-163: CnStakingV3 - providing a simple way and diverse options to get rewards on KAIA tokens. By staking with Lair, KAIA tokens remain liquid and can be used across a range of DeFi applications, getting extra rewards. Kaia is the new merge chain by Klaytn and Finschia.

It is the first decentralized liquid staking solution that distributes deposit to multiple validators.