Lair is the next generation liquid staking solution built for Kaia KIP-163: CnStakingV3 - providing a simple way and diverse options to get rewards on KAIA tokens. By staking with Lair, KAIA tokens remain liquid and can be used across a range of DeFi applications, getting extra rewards. Kaia is the new merge chain by Klaytn and Finschia.
It is the first decentralized liquid staking solution that distributes deposit to multiple validators.
Understanding the tokenomics of Lair Staked KAIA (STKAIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STKAIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STKAIA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
