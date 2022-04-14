Lara (LARA) Information

Lara the native liquid staking protocol of the Taraxa chain. It allows users to stake tokens, delegate them to validators, and claim rewards, all automatically. Besides making staking a one-click, KYC-less process, it helps you earn more via its auto-compounding features while it gives the power to opt-in and out of it to the user anytime, all of this while helping your TARA tokens remain liquid in the form of stTARA and can be used across a range of DeFi applications. Besides liquid staking, Lara Protocol offers ERC20 token staking functionalities to Taraxa ecosystem tokens.