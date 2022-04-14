LatAm Residential SSTL (PC0000089) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LatAm Residential SSTL (PC0000089), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LatAm Residential SSTL (PC0000089) Information This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes company is an i-buyer in latam looking to scale into mexico and add another debt facility in colombia. The notes are issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors under the "LatAm Residential Senior Secured Term Loan" deal, giving on-chain exposure to the underlying cash flows. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the multi‑trillion‑dollar private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user‑friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync Era's scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain rails while preserving data privacy and reducing settlement costs. Official Website: https://www.tradable.xyz/ Buy PC0000089 Now!

LatAm Residential SSTL (PC0000089) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LatAm Residential SSTL (PC0000089), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 37.00M $ 37.00M $ 37.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.00M $ 37.00M $ 37.00M All-Time High: $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 All-Time Low: $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 Current Price: $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 Learn more about LatAm Residential SSTL (PC0000089) price

LatAm Residential SSTL (PC0000089) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LatAm Residential SSTL (PC0000089) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PC0000089 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PC0000089 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PC0000089's tokenomics, explore PC0000089 token's live price!

