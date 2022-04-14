Launchium (LNCHM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Launchium (LNCHM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Launchium (LNCHM) Information

What is Launchium? Launchium is the world's first cross-platform social token launchpad. The project provides a platform that enables anyone to easily create and launch their own cryptocurrency token. Core Concept

Slogan: "Your Idea, Your Coin" Purpose: Enable anyone to tokenize their ideas Goal: Democratize token launches and make them accessible to everyone

Key Features

Quick Token Launch: Launch a token in just 60 seconds Low Cost: Token launch costs approximately $0.01 Solana-Based: Built on Solana blockchain for fast and low-cost transactions Social-Focused: Specifically designed for content creators and communities

Platform Details

Token Supply: 1 Billion LNCHM tokens Success Rate: 5-10% (projected) Cross-Platform: Ability to work across different platforms

Use Cases

Content creators launching their own tokens Communities creating their own economies Projects raising funds quickly and easily Developing social token economies

In summary, Launchium is a Solana-based social token launchpad platform that allows anyone to easily create and launch their own cryptocurrency token.

Official Website:
https://www.launchium.app/
Whitepaper:
https://launchium.gitbook.io/launchium

Market Cap:
$ 137.39K
$ 137.39K$ 137.39K
Total Supply:
$ 977.01M
$ 977.01M$ 977.01M
Circulating Supply:
$ 977.01M
$ 977.01M$ 977.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 137.39K
$ 137.39K$ 137.39K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00014063
$ 0.00014063$ 0.00014063

Understanding the tokenomics of Launchium (LNCHM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LNCHM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LNCHM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LNCHM's tokenomics, explore LNCHM token's live price!

LNCHM Price Prediction

Want to know where LNCHM might be heading? Our LNCHM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.