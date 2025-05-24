What is LayerK (LYK)

What is LayerK? LayerK is a blockchain platform that provides a scalable, efficient, and secure environment for decentralized applications (dApps). This documentation provides an in-depth overview of the LayerK system architecture, functionalities, and how it integrates Arbitrum Nitro technology to enhance its performance. What is LayerK's Vision? LayerK firmly believes in a future where resource access is democratized. Every individual is an active protagonist of their technological destiny, and technology becomes a natural extension of LayerK's existence, enhancing LayerK's potential and connecting LayerK in ways previously unimaginable. A decentralized, sustainable, and fair global economy where everyone has the chance to achieve independence and participate in Web3 era. What is LayerK's Mission? To empower 100 million individuals worldwide in 5 years by leveraging the transformative potential of blockchain through LayerK's products and technologies. LayerK is committed to creating secure, autonomous, and interconnected solutions, making each person an active participant in the technological frontier, and weaving a network where the benefits of innovation are accessible to all. To empower individuals to take control of their applications by a decentralized, transparent, and secure platform. What is LayerK Token? LayerK is the native token of the LayerK ecosystem that provides users the access to the network’s services.

LayerK (LYK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website