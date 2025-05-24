Lends Price (LENDS)
The live price of Lends (LENDS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LENDS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lends Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 41.09K USD
- Lends price change within the day is +6.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lends to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-55.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lends: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.93%
+6.03%
-14.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lends is an all-in-one decentralised finance platform encompassing borrowing, lending, swapping, saving, and peer-to-peer order books. Lends is the flagship lending app on Thorchain with over $140M+ TVL and 300,000 unique users. Through the platform, Thorchain's native ecosystem users utilize access to decentralized finance products including 0% interest, and no liquidation loans founded on an overcollateralized model based on burning instead of interest accrual.
