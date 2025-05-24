Leveraged frxETH Price (XFRXETH)
The live price of Leveraged frxETH (XFRXETH) today is 0.567262 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XFRXETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Leveraged frxETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Leveraged frxETH price change within the day is -4.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Leveraged frxETH to USD was $ -0.0237764048842265.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Leveraged frxETH to USD was $ +0.2340762396.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Leveraged frxETH to USD was $ +0.0835807801.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Leveraged frxETH to USD was $ -0.1375439766628971.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0237764048842265
|-4.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2340762396
|+41.26%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0835807801
|+14.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1375439766628971
|-19.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Leveraged frxETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
-4.02%
-0.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The xfrxETH token, also called leveraged frxETH, is a decentralized, composable leveraged long frxETH futures contract with a low risk of liquidations and 0 funding fee (and in extreme cases, xETH minters can earn fees). It’s a token to amplify your gains on a long-term bet on ETH price growth. As the price of the reserve token varies, so too does the amount of base token a user may redeem for each of the stable and volatile tokens. The stable token is held fixed at a USD value of $1, so as the price of stETH in the reserve rises, the volatile token price rises at a multiple rate of stETH. Based on the performance of xETH, this multiple generally varies between 1.5x — 4x though though it can rise as high as 4.3X before the protocol responds to limit it.
