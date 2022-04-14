Links (LINKS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Links (LINKS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Links (LINKS) Information LINKS Token to unify, promote, and made easily useful across all our and affiliates’ job-boards, marketplace, payroll, and employee benefits platforms from Asia to the world. Official Website: https://getlinks.io/ Buy LINKS Now!

Links (LINKS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Links (LINKS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 210.17M $ 210.17M $ 210.17M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 891.15K $ 891.15K $ 891.15K All-Time High: $ 0.084214 $ 0.084214 $ 0.084214 All-Time Low: $ 0.0037613 $ 0.0037613 $ 0.0037613 Current Price: $ 0.00424023 $ 0.00424023 $ 0.00424023 Learn more about Links (LINKS) price

Links (LINKS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Links (LINKS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LINKS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LINKS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LINKS's tokenomics, explore LINKS token's live price!

LINKS Price Prediction Want to know where LINKS might be heading? Our LINKS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LINKS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!