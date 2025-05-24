Liquid Finance ARCH Price (SARCH)
The live price of Liquid Finance ARCH (SARCH) today is 0.01071365 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SARCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquid Finance ARCH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Liquid Finance ARCH price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Liquid Finance ARCH to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid Finance ARCH to USD was $ -0.0025530767.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid Finance ARCH to USD was $ -0.0036268362.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid Finance ARCH to USD was $ -0.007236020578508867.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0025530767
|-23.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0036268362
|-33.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007236020578508867
|-40.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid Finance ARCH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
-3.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sARCH is a liquid staking token representing staked ARCH tokens within the liquid staking protocol Liquid Finance on the Archway blockchain.
|1 SARCH to VND
₫274.70869965
|1 SARCH to AUD
A$0.0163918845
|1 SARCH to GBP
￡0.0078209645
|1 SARCH to EUR
€0.009428012
|1 SARCH to USD
$0.01071365
|1 SARCH to MYR
RM0.0453187395
|1 SARCH to TRY
₺0.418046623
|1 SARCH to JPY
¥1.5263737155
|1 SARCH to RUB
₽0.851735175
|1 SARCH to INR
₹0.9124815705
|1 SARCH to IDR
Rp175.633578456
|1 SARCH to KRW
₩14.636131538
|1 SARCH to PHP
₱0.592893391
|1 SARCH to EGP
￡E.0.534611135
|1 SARCH to BRL
R$0.060639259
|1 SARCH to CAD
C$0.0146777005
|1 SARCH to BDT
৳1.305351116
|1 SARCH to NGN
₦17.032775043
|1 SARCH to UAH
₴0.444830748
|1 SARCH to VES
Bs1.0070831
|1 SARCH to PKR
Rs3.020392208
|1 SARCH to KZT
₸5.480031975
|1 SARCH to THB
฿0.347979352
|1 SARCH to TWD
NT$0.3215166365
|1 SARCH to AED
د.إ0.0393190955
|1 SARCH to CHF
Fr0.008785193
|1 SARCH to HKD
HK$0.0838878795
|1 SARCH to MAD
.د.م0.0984584435
|1 SARCH to MXN
$0.206344899