Liquid Staked Canto Price (SCANTO)
The live price of Liquid Staked Canto (SCANTO) today is 0.00761485 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SCANTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquid Staked Canto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 63.87 USD
- Liquid Staked Canto price change within the day is -16.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SCANTO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCANTO price information.
During today, the price change of Liquid Staked Canto to USD was $ -0.001463760124566609.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid Staked Canto to USD was $ -0.0013922405.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid Staked Canto to USD was $ -0.0022936880.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid Staked Canto to USD was $ -0.008833892049975342.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001463760124566609
|-16.12%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013922405
|-18.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0022936880
|-30.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008833892049975342
|-53.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid Staked Canto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-16.12%
-21.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? sCANTO is a CANTO liquid staking protocol allowing users to stake their $CANTO and earn CANTO while providing them with sCANTO a liquid staked derivative which can be put to work in DeFi What makes your project unique? We are the first liquid staking protocol on Canto. History of your project. Liquid staked Canto has been built out working closely with members of the Canto validator and DeFI community What’s next for your project? Governance token $BLOTR is used to incentivise liquidity. Bridging to EVM and Cosmos chains to futher the usecase of sCANTO in DeFi ecosystem What can your token be used for?
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SCANTO to VND
₫195.25236885
|1 SCANTO to AUD
A$0.0116507205
|1 SCANTO to GBP
￡0.0055588405
|1 SCANTO to EUR
€0.006701068
|1 SCANTO to USD
$0.00761485
|1 SCANTO to MYR
RM0.0322108155
|1 SCANTO to TRY
₺0.297131447
|1 SCANTO to JPY
¥1.0848876795
|1 SCANTO to RUB
₽0.605380575
|1 SCANTO to INR
₹0.6485567745
|1 SCANTO to IDR
Rp124.833586584
|1 SCANTO to KRW
₩10.402798882
|1 SCANTO to PHP
₱0.421405799
|1 SCANTO to EGP
￡E.0.379981015
|1 SCANTO to BRL
R$0.043100051
|1 SCANTO to CAD
C$0.0104323445
|1 SCANTO to BDT
৳0.927793324
|1 SCANTO to NGN
₦12.106240827
|1 SCANTO to UAH
₴0.316168572
|1 SCANTO to VES
Bs0.7157959
|1 SCANTO to PKR
Rs2.146778512
|1 SCANTO to KZT
₸3.894995775
|1 SCANTO to THB
฿0.247330328
|1 SCANTO to TWD
NT$0.2285216485
|1 SCANTO to AED
د.إ0.0279464995
|1 SCANTO to CHF
Fr0.006244177
|1 SCANTO to HKD
HK$0.0596242755
|1 SCANTO to MAD
.د.م0.0699804715
|1 SCANTO to MXN
$0.146662011