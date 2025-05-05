Lizcoin Price (LIZ)
The live price of Lizcoin (LIZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LIZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lizcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lizcoin price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lizcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lizcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lizcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lizcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.58%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-69.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lizcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.89%
-0.05%
-9.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What is $LIZ? Lizcoin is the gaming infrastructure token of Lizard Labs. ## What is $LIZ used for? * Ownership benefits - total ownership and governance of the Lizard Labs Gaming DAO * Access - unlocks wagering in Lizard League, as well as tournaments, events, in-game assets * Rewards - earn partner rewards, plus stake your $LIZ for yield farming ## Who are Lizard Labs? Lizard Labs is a decentralized, community-owned project, with a memeable brand. Backed by a die-hard community, they create products, services and technology for Web3 gamers, builders and investors. Lizard Labs - formerly Ethlizards - started as a Web3 gaming NFT community in 2021 and evolved into an investment DAO, with over $6M invested in emerging Web3 games. In 2023, Lizard Labs expanded into product development to build mini-games and meta-games for gamers, in partnership with other studios in Web3 gaming, while creating interconnected experiences between them. In 2024, the Green Room B2B division was launched, providing services to builders, including consulting, marketing, media, token launch, business strategy, legal and talent offerings, via a Web3 gaming accelerator / publisher program.
