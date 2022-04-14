LMGroupToken (LMGX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LMGroupToken (LMGX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LMGroupToken (LMGX) Information The LMGX project launches as a new digital token on the Ethereum blockchain network. The token will fuel the platform's ecosystem, enabling seamless transactions, access to exclusive services, and integration within the LM Group's financial and gaming infrastructure. LMGX is a utility token designed to enhance transactions within the LM Group ecosystem. Built on blockchain technology, it offers lower fees and faster processing for seamless transactions, smart contract automation to reduce risk and increase efficiency, enhanced security to ensure transparency and fraud protection, and scalability for smooth integration across multiple platforms, such as online gaming. Official Website: https://lmgxtoken.com Whitepaper: https://lmgxtoken.com/assets/docs/WHITEPAPER.pdf Buy LMGX Now!

LMGroupToken (LMGX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LMGroupToken (LMGX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.82M $ 1.82M $ 1.82M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 163.22K $ 163.22K $ 163.22K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.11B $ 1.11B $ 1.11B All-Time High: $ 11.26 $ 11.26 $ 11.26 All-Time Low: $ 0.154757 $ 0.154757 $ 0.154757 Current Price: $ 11.13 $ 11.13 $ 11.13 Learn more about LMGroupToken (LMGX) price

LMGroupToken (LMGX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LMGroupToken (LMGX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LMGX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LMGX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LMGX's tokenomics, explore LMGX token's live price!

LMGX Price Prediction Want to know where LMGX might be heading? Our LMGX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

