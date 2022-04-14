LOONG (LONG) Tokenomics
LOONG (LONG) Information
The Loong project is a Dragon Coin cultural exchange token based on a decentralized public chain. The project aims to promote and inherit the Dragon Coin culture through innovative technical means and economic models, encourage the participation of Dragon Coin enthusiasts and believers around the world, and promote the dissemination and development of China's excellent traditional culture.
Loong's core goal is to establish a global Dragon Coin cultural ecosystem and create a diversified application scenario and community related to Dragon Coin. The ecosystem will be launched in the form of NFT Dragon Coin games, Dragon Coin maps, Dragon Coin malls, etc., providing users with a full range of Dragon Coin cultural experience and participation opportunities. By participating in games and activities, users can earn Loong rewards and enjoy interaction and communication with other Dragon Coin enthusiasts.
The Loong project adopts the decentralized Dragon Coin DAO organization and voting mechanism to ensure the democratic governance and community participation of the project. Users holding Loong will have the opportunity to participate in decision-making and voting, and vote and influence the development direction and major operational decisions of the project.
Loong also introduces an innovative economic model and destruction mechanism, which scarifies the token supply by destroying a certain proportion of Loong, thereby increasing its value. In addition, the Loong project also focuses on community building and business cooperation, cooperating with Long City cultural exchange organizations, offline merchants and brands to jointly promote the promotion of Long Coin culture and the development of commercial value.
LOONG (LONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LOONG (LONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
LOONG (LONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LOONG (LONG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LONG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LONG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
