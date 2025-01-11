Loopcoin (LPC) Information

Loopcoin ($LPC) is a deflationary token with a unique reinvestment mechanism. A 0.25% fee on every buy and 0.25% fee on every sell is collected into a transparent treasury. The treasury uses these funds to buy back $LPC tokens from the open market and permanently burn them — reducing circulating supply over time.

50% of Tokens (500 million) are Locked via Smart Contract until 11/01/2025 and will vest very slowly thereafter.