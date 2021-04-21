Loser Coin (LOWB) Tokenomics
Loser Coin (LOWB) Information
Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) is a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week .
Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017, and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.
Losercoin was publicly launched on April 21, 2021 (No Initial Coin Offering), and two founders have added their whole life savings into the liquidity pool. It is guaranteed that the project team will not pump the price of $LOWB due to lack of capital, and no rug pull.
Loser Coin (LOWB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Loser Coin (LOWB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Loser Coin (LOWB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Loser Coin (LOWB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LOWB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LOWB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
LOWB Price Prediction
Disclaimer
