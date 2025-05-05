Lottery Token Price (LOT)
The live price of Lottery Token (LOT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 109.37K USD. LOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lottery Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lottery Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Lottery Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lottery Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lottery Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lottery Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-67.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lottery Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LOTTERY TOKEN Redefining Luck: The First Truly Decentralized Lottery Protocol on Base Chain LOT is a decentralized lottery protocol on BASE, where holding equals automatic participation. No tickets needed, no manual draws - just hold 20k LOT and you're in forever. A 5% fee on every transaction fills the lottery pool. Once the pool reaches 1 million tokens, a randomly selected address holding Lottery Token will win.
