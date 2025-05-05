Lucretius Price (LUC)
The live price of Lucretius (LUC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.22K USD. LUC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lucretius Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lucretius price change within the day is +0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 526.53M USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-63.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+4.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
--
+0.00%
+3.70%
"Lucretius is a fully decentralized metaverse web-based game that is filled with endless fun and adventure. It is an exciting new complex where you can connect with other users, make new friends, participate in community events, win contests, exchange NFTs at the marketplace, and many other fun activities. In Lucretius, the fun never ends. You can participate in auction events, art exhibitions, concerts and even get paid for having fun with Play & Earn. It is a web-based game that stands out because it offers the best of two worlds. It provides an exhilarating gameplay experience and a platform for players who want to acquire and trade NFTs, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Lucretius was not created as a game for only blockchain players. It is aimed at a segment of the gaming community which can be quickly onboarded from other mainstream platforms. Their unique angle offers an exciting way to connect a compelling game narrative with the metaverse and underlying blockchain technology. With these features, the Lucretius complex can attract millions of gamers to the blockchain ecosystem and create multiple income generation streams in the process. The project leverages the XRPL, which facilitates advanced and in-game DeFi features."
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
