"Lucretius is a fully decentralized metaverse web-based game that is filled with endless fun and adventure. It is an exciting new complex where you can connect with other users, make new friends, participate in community events, win contests, exchange NFTs at the marketplace, and many other fun activities.
In Lucretius, the fun never ends. You can participate in auction events, art exhibitions, concerts and even get paid for having fun with Play & Earn. It is a web-based game that stands out because it offers the best of two worlds. It provides an exhilarating gameplay experience and a platform for players who want to acquire and trade NFTs, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. Lucretius was not created as a game for only blockchain players. It is aimed at a segment of the gaming community which can be quickly onboarded from other mainstream platforms.
Their unique angle offers an exciting way to connect a compelling game narrative with the metaverse and underlying blockchain technology. With these features, the Lucretius complex can attract millions of gamers to the blockchain ecosystem and create multiple income generation streams in the process. The project leverages the XRPL, which facilitates advanced and in-game DeFi features."
Understanding the tokenomics of Lucretius (LUC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
