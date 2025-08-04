What is LUI (LUI)

$LUI is the first adventure-based meme coin on the Sui blockchain, blending fantasy storytelling with innovative, gamified experiences. Every stage and milestone in $LUI’s market cap growth directly influences the storyline, unlocking new quests, events, and challenges. $LUI introduces a fresh and interactive way to engage with crypto by turning holders into heroes of a dynamic digital saga. This unique fusion of narrative, gamification, and meme culture offers more than just a token — It’s an epic journey shaped by the community. Our vision is embodied by LUI — Live Ur Ideal lifestyle. Join our adventure and change your life.

LUI (LUI) Resource Official Website

LUI (LUI) Tokenomics

