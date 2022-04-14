Luna Rush (LUS) Information

Enjoy the ultimate idle gaming experience, Focused on Level up and Strategy! Luna Rush is an Anime-style casual hanging-up game, this is an incremental game about strategy. Each character in the game is made in detail. Flamboyant effects and ultimate weapon guaranteed to make you addicted! Summon your Warriors, TRAIN them to become powerful heroes, or convert them into Spirit material for EVOLVING. You can fight other players, team up with friends, win a tournament and earn money with your strategy and luck. In Luna Rush, there are 11 different warriors and possess unique skills corresponding to each warrior. To increase the strength of the warrior needs fusion and level up, learn more skills and provide more weapons. Warriors can be purchased on the marketplace or summoned in the game store. Players participate in Boss hunting, PVP battles, daily activities, Tournament, Leaderboard, Bet ... to earn tokens. LUS is a 350,000,000 pre-mined token, the governance token of LunaRush. Play to Earn!