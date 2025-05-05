Lunarium Price (XLN)
The live price of Lunarium (XLN) today is 0.0000985 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.74K USD. XLN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lunarium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lunarium price change within the day is +2.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 58.26M USD
During today, the price change of Lunarium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lunarium to USD was $ -0.0000136572.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lunarium to USD was $ -0.0000808611.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lunarium to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.91%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000136572
|-13.86%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000808611
|-82.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lunarium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+2.91%
+6.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lunarium is a blockchain project focused on payment solutions, in addition to rewarding its Holders through STAKES and MASTERTNODES. The Lunarium project is constantly evolving in the quest to insert the XLN currency in multiplatforms to seek greater liquidity for the cryptoactive. Lunarium always seeks friendly solutions for its ecosystem, aiming not only to develop its own technology to continue advancing, but also to become a known and traded currency worldwide.
