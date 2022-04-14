Lunarlens (LUNARLENS) Tokenomics

LunarLens is a cutting-edge short video platform leveraging blockchain technology to offer universal profit-sharing. By empowering creators and users with token rewards, LunarLens maximizes content value in the Web3 ecosystem. Through our innovative Oxygen Alliance feature, users can effortlessly share in the platform's benefits, driving a decentralized and mutually beneficial community. Join us to experience a new era of digital content monetization and collaboration.

Official Website:
https://www.lunarlens.live
Whitepaper:
https://www.lunarlens.live/pc/static/white_paper.pdf

Lunarlens (LUNARLENS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lunarlens (LUNARLENS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 109.21M
$ 109.21M$ 109.21M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.82K
$ 17.82K$ 17.82K
All-Time High:
$ 18.17
$ 18.17$ 18.17
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00016313
$ 0.00016313$ 0.00016313

Lunarlens (LUNARLENS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Lunarlens (LUNARLENS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LUNARLENS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LUNARLENS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LUNARLENS's tokenomics, explore LUNARLENS token's live price!

Disclaimer

