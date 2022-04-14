Made In USA (MADE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Made In USA (MADE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Made In USA (MADE) Information The "Made in USA" movement represents a cultural shift dedicated to supporting American businesses. Each $MADE transaction includes a 1% tariff, which is used to fund U.S. businesses that embrace "Made in USA" values. With 350 million tokens in circulation, our goal is to place one token in the hands of every American. Together, we can drive economic growth and prosperity for everyday Americans.. Official Website: https://madeinusa.inc/ Buy MADE Now!

Made In USA (MADE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Made In USA (MADE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 402.27K $ 402.27K $ 402.27K Total Supply: $ 349.99M $ 349.99M $ 349.99M Circulating Supply: $ 349.99M $ 349.99M $ 349.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 402.27K $ 402.27K $ 402.27K All-Time High: $ 0.0012994 $ 0.0012994 $ 0.0012994 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00114937 $ 0.00114937 $ 0.00114937 Learn more about Made In USA (MADE) price

Made In USA (MADE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Made In USA (MADE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MADE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MADE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MADE's tokenomics, explore MADE token's live price!

