Magic Power Price (MGP)
The live price of Magic Power (MGP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MGP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Magic Power Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 121.98 USD
- Magic Power price change within the day is -0.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MGP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MGP price information.
During today, the price change of Magic Power to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magic Power to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magic Power to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magic Power to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Magic Power: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
-0.84%
+0.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hey Magicians, Welcome to Magic Cube documentation library. Magic Cube is a comprehensive ecosystem for decentralized finance (DeFi). The ecosystem is driven and kicked off by the Magi Power Community, a Meme culture based community to open the door to the Magic Cube ecology. The Magic Cube ecosystem mainly covers the two parts at the current stage: Magic Power Community and Magic Cube assets minting system. Magic Power Community issues MGP token to carry the value of the community and connect the assets minting system as MGP could be burnt to mint USDM, the algorithm stablecoin of the ecosystem. Magic Cube ecosystem is running with the dual-chain mechanism that the applications are built on both Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, including the tokens of MGP, USDM and MAGC, the ecological governance token for incentives. You can mint mcAssets, the synthetic assets at Gringotts Bank by collateralizing USDM, and the mcAssets will make profits for users at other system of Magic Cube ecosystem, including trading at RingSwap, Staking for mining at Dwarf Pool, liquidity provider (LP) at Box Staking, and cross chain transfer at Glen Bridge. MGP (Magic Power) is the governance token of the Magic Power Community with a total supply of 100 trillion MGPs. MGP is a decentralized Meme token managed by fully decentralized smart contracts, which will help the Magic Cube Ecosystem grow into a super powerful system of decentralized finance(DeFi).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MGP to VND
₫--
|1 MGP to AUD
A$--
|1 MGP to GBP
￡--
|1 MGP to EUR
€--
|1 MGP to USD
$--
|1 MGP to MYR
RM--
|1 MGP to TRY
₺--
|1 MGP to JPY
¥--
|1 MGP to RUB
₽--
|1 MGP to INR
₹--
|1 MGP to IDR
Rp--
|1 MGP to KRW
₩--
|1 MGP to PHP
₱--
|1 MGP to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MGP to BRL
R$--
|1 MGP to CAD
C$--
|1 MGP to BDT
৳--
|1 MGP to NGN
₦--
|1 MGP to UAH
₴--
|1 MGP to VES
Bs--
|1 MGP to PKR
Rs--
|1 MGP to KZT
₸--
|1 MGP to THB
฿--
|1 MGP to TWD
NT$--
|1 MGP to AED
د.إ--
|1 MGP to CHF
Fr--
|1 MGP to HKD
HK$--
|1 MGP to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MGP to MXN
$--