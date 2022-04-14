Magic Power (MGP) Tokenomics
Magic Power (MGP) Information
Hey Magicians, Welcome to Magic Cube documentation library. Magic Cube is a comprehensive ecosystem for decentralized finance (DeFi). The ecosystem is driven and kicked off by the Magi Power Community, a Meme culture based community to open the door to the Magic Cube ecology. The Magic Cube ecosystem mainly covers the two parts at the current stage: Magic Power Community and Magic Cube assets minting system. Magic Power Community issues MGP token to carry the value of the community and connect the assets minting system as MGP could be burnt to mint USDM, the algorithm stablecoin of the ecosystem. Magic Cube ecosystem is running with the dual-chain mechanism that the applications are built on both Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, including the tokens of MGP, USDM and MAGC, the ecological governance token for incentives. You can mint mcAssets, the synthetic assets at Gringotts Bank by collateralizing USDM, and the mcAssets will make profits for users at other system of Magic Cube ecosystem, including trading at RingSwap, Staking for mining at Dwarf Pool, liquidity provider (LP) at Box Staking, and cross chain transfer at Glen Bridge. MGP (Magic Power) is the governance token of the Magic Power Community with a total supply of 100 trillion MGPs. MGP is a decentralized Meme token managed by fully decentralized smart contracts, which will help the Magic Cube Ecosystem grow into a super powerful system of decentralized finance(DeFi).
Magic Power (MGP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Magic Power (MGP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Magic Power (MGP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Magic Power (MGP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MGP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MGP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MGP Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.