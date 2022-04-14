Make ETH Great Again (MEGA) Tokenomics
Make ETH Great Again (MEGA) Information
MEGA - Make Ethereum Great Again
MEGA stands for "Make Ethereum Great Again" and is the pioneering project from Kendu Lab within the Kendu Inu ecosystem. Our mission is clear: to restore Ethereum to its former glory by fostering innovation and community engagement.
We boast a strong and vibrant community, dedicated developers, and the unwavering support of Kendu Inu. Our project is actively backed by Kendu Inu, ensuring a robust foundation and continuous growth.
Join the journey to make Ethereum great again. Be part of a project that is built on trust, innovation, and a shared vision for a brighter future in the crypto space.
Make ETH Great Again (MEGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Make ETH Great Again (MEGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Make ETH Great Again (MEGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Make ETH Great Again (MEGA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEGA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MEGA's tokenomics, explore MEGA token's live price!
