Mamba (MAMBA) Information

Mamba is on a mission to BUILD A ROCKET TO GO TO THE moon.

Mamba is a blue snake memecoin character that is onboarding the next 1,000,000 users to Base through the power of storytelling, community building, partnerships, and gaming.

Mamba's community is like no other, man. We're a tight-knit tribe of meme warriors, unleashing a never-ending barrage of side-splitting memes that'll have you gasping for breath! We don't settle for mediocre, run-of-the-mill content. Oh, no! We go all out, pushing the boundaries, and taking the meme game to a whole new level!