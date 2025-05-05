MAMOON Price (MAMOON)
The live price of MAMOON (MAMOON) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.72K USD. MAMOON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MAMOON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MAMOON price change within the day is -1.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 959.87M USD
During today, the price change of MAMOON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MAMOON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MAMOON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MAMOON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
-1.41%
-1.73%
+4.54%
Mamoon: The Meme Coin with a Story to Believe In Mamoon is not just another meme coin—it's a project driven by imagination, community, and the inspiring tale of a mammoth's extraordinary journey. At its heart lies the story of Mamut, a determined mammoth who dared to dream big. Guided by faith, hope, and an unyielding belief in the impossible, Mamut defied the odds and reached the moon. This narrative embodies the spirit of Mamoon: a cryptocurrency designed to inspire its holders to aim high and embrace a community that celebrates both humor and ambition. Just as Mamut's journey symbolizes breaking boundaries, Mamoon seeks to build bridges within the crypto space, uniting dreamers, believers, and innovators under one fun and engaging platform.
