MANA3 Price (MANA3)
The live price of MANA3 (MANA3) today is 0.07057 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MANA3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MANA3 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 397.45K USD
- MANA3 price change within the day is -6.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of MANA3 to USD was $ -0.00483727234114893.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MANA3 to USD was $ -0.0339016515.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MANA3 to USD was $ -0.0440384745.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MANA3 to USD was $ -0.02967662874784752.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00483727234114893
|-6.41%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0339016515
|-48.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0440384745
|-62.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02967662874784752
|-29.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of MANA3: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.24%
-6.41%
+48.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
