MANDY COIN Price (MANDY)
The live price of MANDY COIN (MANDY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.08K USD. MANDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MANDY COIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MANDY COIN price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.88M USD
During today, the price change of MANDY COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MANDY COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MANDY COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MANDY COIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MANDY COIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-10.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mandy Coin ($MANDY) is a Solana-based cryptocurrency designed to integrate blockchain technology with real-world healthcare services. The project aims to address inefficiencies in traditional healthcare by providing access to AI-driven medical concierge services, IV therapy, nutrition coaching, and telemedicine. Unlike many meme coins that lack tangible utility, Mandy Coin is backed by an existing healthcare business, Medicine Woman Wellness, ensuring real-world applications for token holders. Led by Mandy Beth, a healthcare professional with over 15 years of experience, the project emphasizes transparency and reliability, avoiding the anonymity and instability commonly associated with crypto ventures. In addition to its healthcare-focused ecosystem, Mandy Coin leverages AI partnerships to develop an interactive health empowerment platform. The project also fosters a growing community, strategic collaborations, and a structured roadmap aimed at long-term sustainability. By merging blockchain technology with healthcare innovations, Mandy Coin seeks to provide a new approach to digital assets with practical use cases in the trillion-dollar healthcare industry.
