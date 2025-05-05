MantaDAO Price (MNTA)
The live price of MantaDAO (MNTA) today is 0.080874 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.26M USD. MNTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MantaDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MantaDAO price change within the day is -0.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 65.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MNTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MNTA price information.
During today, the price change of MantaDAO to USD was $ -0.00045358227853568.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MantaDAO to USD was $ -0.0013486871.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MantaDAO to USD was $ -0.0141934921.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MantaDAO to USD was $ -0.03163688328295347.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00045358227853568
|-0.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013486871
|-1.66%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0141934921
|-17.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03163688328295347
|-28.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of MantaDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
-0.55%
-0.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? MantaDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization focused on creating revenue generating DeFi products and managing a profitable DAO treasury through without any centralized control. It currently has MantaSwap as its flagship product which is a cross-orderbook router built utilizing Kujira FIN. The DAO focuses on creating additional opportunities to generate revenue through investments or product development. What makes your project unique? MantaSwap currently contains a unique cross-orderbook router for Kujira FIN that allows for optimal low-slippage trades and access to APR yielding vaults. History of your project. MantaDAO was conceived in March 2023 with a successfuly testnet launch in April 2023 and mainnet launch on Kaiyo-1 in May 2023. What’s next for your project? MantaDAOs current roadmap includes developing further products, increasing liquidity and enhancing revenue streams to the DAO. What can your token be used for? MNTA is the governance token of the MantaDAO and can be staked in order to create proposals and vote on proposals within the DAO. These proposals can include treasury spends or ideas on where to direct development efforts.
